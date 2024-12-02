eBay partners Mashable to offer shoppable images

US and UK Mashable readers will now be able to buy eBay products by clicking on the item shown in an image (called a shoppable image). The partnership matches recommended products in editorials with sellers from the online marketplace.

image source: thedrum.com

The two companies have focused on a mobile-first experience and plan to make the process as frictionless as possible.

The decision marks a turn in eBay’s marketing strategy as it is the first time that the online marketplace will sell products through a third party.

By introducing the new eBay widget to Mashable, eBay’s marketing team will be able to understand whether elements such as seller reputation and delivery times matter as much to consumers than they normally would on the platform.

The marketing team will use the data and learned consumer insights from the pilot to accelerate business growth and deliver scalable solutions.