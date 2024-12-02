eBay launches shipping membership service eBay Plus in Germany

eBay Plus will launch in late September, 2015, but will be available to all buyers on eBay Germany by October, 2015, ecommercenews.eu reports. The membership will cost EUR 19.90 per year. With the introduction of eBay Plus, the US retailer company says it further increases its offering in terms of shipping in Germany.

In exchange for eBay Plus membership, members can count on free shipping, as well as free returns. Members will also get free access to exclusive deals and promotions and further advantages, for example in the field of selling on the eBay platform.

eBay did some research in 2014 and it found out that for German consumers easy return opportunities are an extremely important factor when shopping online, the source cites. For almost one in three German online shoppers, (31%) returns are especially important.

This means that return opportunities are by far the most important factor, in comparison with other factors such as easy findability of items (24%), the product offering (19%), the customer service (13%) or deals and promotions (2%). Globally, it’s just 13% of online shoppers who prioritise the return options.