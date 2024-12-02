eBay launches Apple Watch app to boost ecommerce

The new app allows users to see directly on watch screen and keep track of buying, selling, and bidding habits, bidnessetc.com reports. After testing and developing the latest app on the smartwatch, eBay’s app aims to help form an interactive and up-to-date relationship between sellers and consumers, deliver constant updates for relevant auctions, and trending market items through just a glance.

The app is divided into four categories: activities/notifications, buying, selling, and watching. Within each of these categories, users can keep tabs on their purchases, items up for sale, items of potential interest. They can also receive constant updates on the latest bid or an outbid, as well as increase a bid by taps.

A range of more than 20 notifications are currently activated for the eBay app, and users have the option to create customised notifications. A 30-day revenue chart is available as well. The app also has the ability to send custom messages between individuals. The smartwatch’s voice-narration software enables the Apple Watch users to dictate their replies or queries with ease.

The “Glancables” feature allows users to quickly analyse their activity by looking at their Apple Watch screen, aimed at customers with an attention spans of 10-15 seconds.