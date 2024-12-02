eBay and PayPal finalize new payments agreement

This new agreement builds on the payments partnership between the companies to make PayPal available as a payment option on eBay’s new intermediated payments model.

As previously announced, the new agreement between eBay and PayPal will ensure that PayPal as a form of payment continues to be available to buyers on the eBay marketplace. PayPal as a form of payment includes payments through the PayPal payment button, as well as value-added services such as fraud detection and buyer protections.

This comes after eBay has announced that Adyen will become its primary payment processor.

PayPal continues to provide a comprehensive payments solution to eBay under the existing Operating Agreement through July 2020.