EBA CLEARING introduces EBICS apart from SIANet

The Company will introduce EBICS for the exchange of transaction messages as an additional connectivity option from the start of the service in November 2017 and make it available in the test environment from June 2017.

EBA CLEARING’s real-time payment infrastructure has been conceived as a network-agnostic system, meaning that future users can rely on different network solutions, provided they have been introduced at platform and user level in line with the necessary security requirements.

Since EBICS is an open connectivity standard, solutions relying on this standard can either be implemented and hosted by the users themselves or procured from specialised providers.

To ensure that the implementation of EBICS complies with network security requirements, EBA CLEARING has put together a set of specifications for future participants wishing to connect to the new instant payment service by using EBICS. These specifications have been developed in consultation with a group of network experts from future participant institutions and will be shared with the user community in the coming weeks

EBICS is an alternative both for users with internal SEPA architectures already running on EBICS and for users looking for external solutions. EBA CLEARING’s new infrastructure platform will provide a real-time payment processing facility, which will be available around the clock on any day of the year.

Account-servicing payment service providers (AS-PSPs) from all over Europe will be able to use this solution for any payment product in euro that will be compliant with the instant payment scheme (SCT Inst Scheme) of the European Payments Council (EPC) and in line with the ISO 20022 global messaging standards for real-time payments.

The pan-European instant payment service of EBA CLEARING is scheduled to go live in November 2017 on the launch date of the SCT Inst Scheme.