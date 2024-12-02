Earthport partners Ria Money Transfer for payment processing capabilities

Earthport’s global payment solution gives merchants and customers the ability to determine when funds will be credited to a beneficiary’s bank account. Through a single, managed relationship with Earthport, Ria will gain access to over 60 domestic clearing schemes.

Earthport provides the industry with access to a global payment network through a single contract, a single technical integration, and a single service relationship. Worldwide, over 50 banks are connected into Earthports network for the clearing low value payments. Through a single relationship, clients benefit from validation, message transformation and compliance services, thus serving their customers with more payment products.

Ria, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, is a global money remittances company offering money transfers through a network of approximately 292,000 global agents spanning 147 countries and online.