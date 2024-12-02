Earthport launches gateway to provide payments via distributed ledger

With a single integration into Earthport, its clients can have to payments through the company’s Expedited Payments (Global ACH); Faster Payments (in the markets where available), and now, Real Time Payments, via a partnership with Ripple Labs.

Earthport, a global financial services organisation, specialises in the provision of a white label cross-border payments service. It operates globally and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Service Regulations 2009 for the provision of payment services.