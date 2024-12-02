E6 joins Mastercard Engage Programme for European instalments

Following its initial enrolment in the Mastercard Engage Programme, Episode Six (E6) has been included in the programme for its instalments solution in Europe. Despite the challenging economic environment and new regulatory requirements placing pressure on the instalments market, the demand for buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solutions continues to rise. Amidst increasing financial pressures, more customers appreciate the option to divide payments into smaller, more manageable instalments.

In light of this situation, E6 identified an opportunity to utilise its flexible, cloud-native TRITIUM platform to enable incumbent issuers to introduce new and contemporary instalment solutions like BNPL. These new solutions complement issuers' existing offerings without disrupting services on their current infrastructures.

Consequently, traditional issuers can offer these new instalment solutions to banks, allowing them to provide tailored instalment options to their customers, thereby generating new revenue streams. E6 is among the few in the market offering a ready-to-launch payment instalment solution that supports BNPL, instalment cards, and loans, among other features.





Mastercard Engage simplifies the process for partners to develop, launch, and expand payment solutions for Mastercard's global network of customers, accelerating product innovation time to market. The Engage programme encompasses various partners, each contributing different components and integration capabilities to facilitate seamless payment experiences. Participants in the Engage programme also benefit from opportunities to enhance their growth, gain access to exclusive resources and perks, and increase their brand visibility.

Episode Six representatives expressed satisfaction that Mastercard has decided to feature Episode Six's Buy Now, Pay Later technology on its Mastercard Engage platform. They highlighted that they have improved their instalments service to cater to the precise requirements of financial institutions, offering a smooth, digitally-oriented instalment lending experience for their clients. Furthermore, they emphasized that Episode Six's inclusion in the Mastercard Engage platform confirms their dedication to reshaping the payment industry and meeting the changing demands of the market.





About Episode Six

Episode Six (E6) is a global provider of enterprise-grade payment processing and digital ledger infrastructure for banks and businesses aiming to offer payments to their customers. E6 provides the innovative capabilities required to compete with disruptors by enhancing existing infrastructures. Flexibility, adaptability, and resilience are ingrained in the core of E6's TRITIUM platform, ensuring clients maintain a leading market position. E6 operates globally across 40 countries with an expanding team located in the US, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment, Anthos Capital, and Avenir.