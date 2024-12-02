Dream Payments rolls out POS for merchants

The launch of Dream Payments POS, combined with Clover, enables merchants to sell everywhere, accept payments, and access apps like QuickBooks, to run their businesses. The solution will now be available for businesses of all types, including retailers, restaurants, salons, and healthcare providers across the US this fall.

The solution allows merchants to accept payments, issue receipts, customise and manage a product catalogue, and view real-time sales. Merchants can access an online dashboard to generate reports, view analytics, update settings and manage their business right from their Clover smart payment terminal or online.

The smart terminals enable merchants to accept all types of payments from their customers, including credit and debit cards, CHIP (EMV) cards, contactless payments, and mobile wallet payments, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android Pay.

Moreover, merchants will be able to use the POS as a smart point of sale that updates QuickBooks Online with every sales transaction. Sales details including inventory, taxes and more will be automatically updated. The integration will allow the collection of in-person payments for QuickBooks invoices from within the Dream Payments POS app.