Dragonfly POS enables biometric payments at Honk Kong Duty Zero stores

The project is a partnership between CDF-Lagardère, which operates the liquor and tobacco shops at HKIA, Alibaba, and the Airport Authority of Hong Kong. The collaboration is the first in an overseas market between CDFG (China Duty Free Group) and Alibaba.

Customers input their telephone number and face the camera of the Dragonfly device, which is the size of a regular tablet, to pay. The biometric capture and transaction process takes only a few seconds, according to the report.

The new technology is just one of several being deployed as part of the Airport Authority’s “smart airport” concept.