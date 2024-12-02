DPD, Hermes and GLS team up for ParcelLock venture

Dirk Reiche, who has been named as the Managing Director of the new company, said ParcelLock aims to build an “open” system which all parcel delivery companies – not just the DPD, GLS and Hermes – will be able to use, postandparcel.info reports. In a joint statement recently issued, the three companies said that “tests runs” with the new parcel boxes are “already underway”, and that the system will be publicly unveiled in October, 2015.

DPD, GLS and Hermes first announced their plans for a carrier-neutral parcel box system in June 2014. Earlier in 2015, DPD and GLS were reported to be participating in the trials of the ParcelHome system in Belgium. Prior to joining ParcelLock, Reiche had been the Managing Director of the same-day delivery player Tiramizoo.