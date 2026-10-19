DOSH has introduced Google Pay for Android users, enabling contactless payments through its prepaid account without credit checks or overdrafts.

DOSH, a prepaid Mastercard account developed by UK-based payment specialist allpay, has launched Google Pay for its Android customers. Customers can add their digital DOSH card to Google Wallet through the MyDOSH app and use their Android phone or smartwatch to pay in-store, online, and in apps wherever contactless payments or Google Pay are accepted. The launch aims to give people who are unbanked, underbanked, or financially excluded access to digital wallets, which typically require a suitable payment account and card.

Digital wallets without credit

DOSH is a direct-to-consumer prepaid account designed for people with low financial resilience and those looking for a straightforward alternative to traditional banking. It requires no credit check and has no overdraft facility, and is available through community partners, local authorities, and social housing providers, as well as an open waitlist for individual consumers. With Google Pay, customers gain access to the same digital wallet experience used by mainstream consumers, while still spending only the money available in their DOSH account.

Google Pay uses tokenisation and device-level authentication, so the customer’s physical card number is not shared with the retailer during a transaction. The feature works alongside DOSH’s existing tools, including real-time notifications and the ability to lock or unlock the card in the app, and gives customers an alternative to carrying a physical card. DOSH customers can also deposit cash and check their balances at up to 11,500 Post Office branches across the UK.

Focus on financial inclusion

Tony Killeen, Founder and Entrepreneur of allpay, stated that paying by phone has become part of daily life, but that not everyone has had equal access to it. According to Killeen, people who are unbanked, underbanked, or financially excluded should not be left with fewer choices or outdated ways to pay. He added that bringing Google Pay to DOSH opens up a modern payment experience while preserving the control and transparency DOSH customers value, describing it as an important step in making financial inclusion practical, secure, and suited to everyday life.

allpay is authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority to issue electronic money. By pairing a prepaid account without credit features with a mainstream digital wallet, and distributing it through local authorities and social housing providers, DOSH combines everyday payment technology with the spending controls aimed at customers managing tight budgets.