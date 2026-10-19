NewsPayments

DOSH adds Google Pay for prepaid customers underserved by banks

CP

Claudia Pincovski

19 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
digital walletsfinancial inclusionprepaid cardscontactless payments
Countries:
United Kingdom

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