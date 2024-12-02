DoorDash finalises purchase of Wolt

DoorDash aims to accelerate its international growth through faster product development and improved investment efficiency. The Wolt consumer app will continue to run separately, supported by the resources of the acquirer. Wolt plans to maintain operations in all of the markets where it currently operates.

Representatives from DoorDash stated that together with Wolt, they believe they have the platform to serve merchants, consumers, and couriers in existing and future markets. Their journey in building international business is at the beginning.

In turn, Wolt’s officials added that this development marks the beginning of a new chapter for Wolt. By joining forces with DoorDash, they have a greater ability to build products and services across continents. The two companies share a common vision for local commerce, and working side by side, they aim to accomplish more.