



Following this announcement, the licence adds to dLocal’s portfolio of global regulatory autorisations, allowing the company to start onboarding merchants and businesses in the region of the UK.

dLocal will target both domestic firms as prospective clients, as well as global businesses with a presence in the region. At the same time, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on dLocal’s UK payment licence

dLocal provides payment services in emerging markets, connecting global merchants and businesses with consumers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Its ‘One dLocal’ platform consolidates payment processes with a single API, contract, and system, streamlining transactions for businesses that are operating on an international level.

This license will enable dLocal to offer a comprehensive and secure suite of regulated payment solutions to UK-based merchants, including seamless pay-ins and payouts, cross-border transactions, and advanced fraud controls. At the same time, merchants will be allowed to expand their international reach with dLocal’s localised payment solutions, which include more than 900 alternative payment methods (APMs) tailored to consumer preferences in emerging markets.

According to officials of the company, DLocal is set to onboard UK merchants through a local entity, dLocal Opco UK, which was previously unable to onboard new clients because of restrictions placed on it by the Financial Conduct Authority. Throughout this payment licence, dLocal is also looking to boost its local footprint, with multiple plans focused on increasing headcount and growing its businesses.



