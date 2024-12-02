dLocal intends to acquire AZA Finance





Following this announcement, the initiative aims to expand the company’s presence in the growing African markets with increased cross-border volumes and improved capabilities in treasury products, stablecoin coverage, and payout efficiency.

In addition, this is expected to provide benefits for dLocal’s customers, including optimised connectivity around the world, with strong liquidity, improved pricing, and a secure payment experience. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on dLocal’s intention of acquiring AZA Finance

According to the official press release, AZA Finance is set to provide dLocal with optimised scale in Africa, increasing cross-border volumes and footprint across the continent, especially through the process of supporting the remittance vertical and enabling better service for dLocal’s customers across the region. At the same time, the acquisition will strengthen dLocal in several key strategic areas, including improved treasury operations enabling Over the Counter FX capabilities, extended stablecoin coverage, and optimised payout efficiency.

Furthermore, dLocal expects to integrate AZA Finance’s workers into its team in order to bring local expertise and specialised knowledge that will play a crucial role in driving dLocal’s growth and operational scalability. The transaction is currently subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

The announcement builds upon dLocal’s strategy of opportunistic M&A to drive increased capabilities for its customers. The acquisition will increase access for its global merchants and businesses to Africa’s dynamic, growing markets, while also further strengthening its commitment to the region. Through the process of combining dLocal and AZA Finance, the companies aim to offer efficient and localised payment services in order to optimise the manner in which businesses and individuals grow in the evolving region.