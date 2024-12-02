dLocal expands emerging markets payments platform in Africa

Leveraging a proprietary and flexible API-based payments technology platform, dLocal now supports over 300 local payment methods in 17 emerging market countries, including the top five emerging markets in the world by population (Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico).

Following dLocal’s recent expansion:

Merchants that wish to sell in Nigeria will now be able to accept credit and debit card payments from Visa, Mastercard, and Verve, along with online bank transfers with Access Bank, Ecobank, United Bank For Africa PLC, First Bank, GTBank, Sterling Bank, Zenith Bank, PCMB, Polaris Bank, FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, Unity Bank, and Providus Bank. In addition, merchants will be able to offer QR codes at checkout to be scanned with the payer’s mobile banking app from Access Bank, Diamond Bank, PCMB, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, GTBank, SCB, and Zenith Bank.

Merchants that wish to sell in South Africa will now be able to accept credit and debit card payments from Visa and Mastercard, along with online bank transfers with Absa, Investec, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Capitec, and FNB.

dLocal clients that wish to grow revenue in Nigeria and South Africa will now have immediate access via the platform’s single API, with no need for any additional integration.

The addition of Nigeria and South Africa expands the total market available to dLocal’s 450 clients to an estimated USD 170 billion. dLocal serves clients across a variety of primarily online-based business verticals, including ecommerce, SaaS, digital media, sharing economy & marketplaces, travel & tourism, and financial services companies.