Divido launches multinational B2B finance solution for point of sale

In partnership with its panel of specialist business lenders, Divido’s platform now allows retailers to offer B2B finance to their business customers at the checkout to increase sales.

Traditionally, businesses would expect to pay on invoice or upfront, tieing up valuable capital. By providing an alternative finance option that allows payment through instalments rather than one lump sum, this frees up capital and provides greater control over cash flow, ensuring businesses feel supported, rather than impeded, on their ambitions to grow. The credit limit for each application is up to GBP 150,000 and the retail is paid in-full upfront.

Divido’s solution will initially be available to retailers that sell to businesses in the UK, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, with many more European countries to be added within the following year, as well as further afield.