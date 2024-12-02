Discover, Cardstream to expand card acceptance in the UK

Cardstream’s one-to-one-to-many partnership model reaches several sectors that will accelerate acceptance for Discover and Diners Club cardholders at merchants such as transport, ticketing for events and tourist attractions, hospitality, student accommodation and parking.

In addition, Cardstream powers over 90% of the UK’s Independent Sales Organisations and, through its partners’ sales teams, will add 6,000 salespeople selling the benefits of Discover and Diners Club cards to merchants across the UK.

The addition of Discover and Diners Club expands Cardstream’s portfolio of card schemes, alternative payment methods and acquirer relationships. Its white label payment platform instantly connects its customers to all the payment partners, schemes and omnichannel processing applications they need to process global payments.