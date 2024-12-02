Direct Connect acquires United Payment Services to support online payments

UPS (a First Data ISO) offers credit and debit card processing, ACH services, purchasing card programmes and ecommerce capabilities to businesses.

The acquisition of UPS supports Direct Connect’s strategy to grow through both acquisition and organic growth. Maintaining UPS’ operations and sales offices in Los Angeles, Direct Connect continues to expand the company’s nationwide presence in the US and Canada.

As part of the acquisition, the portfolio of merchants that UPS services across the US will have access to Direct Connect’s products and resources. Direct Connect and UPS will continue to focus on providing personalised service and support to UPS merchant customers and partners.