Diners Club International partners Computop to boost cross-border ecommerce

The agreement is part of Discover Global Network`s effort to increase global acceptance, both online and in-store, through partnerships with PSPs. By working with Computop, all cards running on the Discover Global Network will have access to merchants in the travel, ecommerce, hospitality and retail industries.

Computop`s merchants can support ProtectBuy, Discover`s 3D Secure payment solution for online retailers and their customers. Discover Global Network, which includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks, features more than 70 million cardholders, 37 million merchant acceptance locations and one million ATM and cash access locations across 185 countries and territories.

Through this partnership, 10,000 Computop customers can now accept local cards from North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

