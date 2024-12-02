Digital River provides global online payments solutions for peerTransfer

peerTransfer is using the Digital River World Payments solution to facilitate student tuition payments made via credit card in 59 currencies across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and parts of Africa. peerTransfer’s global payments platform offers international students from more than 200 countries and territories a way to pay their tuition, room and board at 650 colleges and universities located primarily in the US, Canada, UK and Australia.

Students and their families can send funds from their home country in the local currency using their payment method of choice. peerTransfer’s cloud-based infrastructure and growing payment volumes enable it to provide discounted currency conversion rates. An dashboard allows both students and educational institutions to monitor payments and make reconciliations.

Through Digital River World Payments, Digital River provides online merchants more than 200 international and local payment options and over 170 transaction and display currencies. In 2014, the company processed more than USD 35 billion in online transactions.

