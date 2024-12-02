Digatrade to boost fintech security with Securter

Digatrade is a fintech company that offers buyside digital asset transactions to institutions through its proprietary over-the-counter trade desk.

Securter technology reduces losses of financial institutions and merchants that arise from fraudulent credit card use, and protects cardholder privacy by eliminating the distribution of personal information to third parties. The company aims to improve the financial security and privacy of all CNP credit card transactions that are processed by participating financial institutions and merchants. CNP transactions represent a large and rapidly growing proportion of all global credit card commerce due to the consumer convenience of online payments. Securter’s technology has multiple elements by which to tackle mounting online losses in the credit card payment processing industry.

The Definitive Agreement with Securter sets out that Securter’s technology will be launched and commercialized as a Digatrade subsidiary. The DA authorizes the formation of a new Digatrade subsidiary to receive and hold all existing Securter assets and intellectual property, including existing and future patent rights of the present Securter Inc. The subsidiary will have its own dedicated management.

Under the agreement, Digatrade will fund its new subsidiary up to US USD 3 Million in operational financing. This will enable the subsidiary to make its technology market-ready for launch through alliances with established payment service providers and other fintech industry channels.