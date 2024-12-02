Diebold Nixdorf, Emirates NBD to bring out integrated digital kiosk

The device, which is suitable for banks around the world, will allow customers to sign up for new products and access a variety of bank services.

Functioning like a mini-branch that is open beyond normal banking hours any day of the week, Emirates NBD EasyHub is enabled by Diebold Nixdorfs Vynamic Connection Points, a flexible, multi-vendor self-service software allowing the implementation of customised applications. EasyHub will offer customers a self-service banking experience aided by a video banker who guides them via onscreen instructions and systematic assistance.

EasyHub will enable individual customers to open accounts of their choice and instantly obtain a personalised debit card. Customers can conduct all routine teller services, such as cash deposit and withdrawal, check cashing and deposits, and internal fund transfers. Additionally, customers can carry out a variety of banking services, such as updating personal details, requesting a checkbook or authenticated statements and even applying for a personal loan, without having to wait at a bank counter.

The solution comes equipped with a debit card dispenser, biometric signature pad, an A4 document scanner and statement printer, a specialised ID card reader, a cash recycler and coin dispenser as well as a near field communication receiver for contactless transactions.