DHL brings Africa eShop to 20 countries

DHL went live with the digital retail app in April 2019, bringing more than 200 US and UK sellers online to African consumers. Africa eShop operates using startup MallforAfrica.com’s white label fulfillment service, Link Commerce. Payment methods include local fintech options, such as Nigeria-based Paga and Kenya-based M-Pesa.

DHL’s app takes advantage of the shipping companys existing delivery structure on the continent, able to get goods to doorsteps through its DHL Express courier service. MallforAfrica’s payment and delivery system serves as a digital broker and logistics manager for big-name retailers to sell goods in Africa.