Deutsche Telekom shuts down NFC SIM-based mobile payments

The shutting down of the service was caused by a lack of customer use and doubts over whether a SIM-based solution is going to be adopted as a standard in light of “internationally competing companies” investing heavily in competing approaches.

According to Deutsche Telekom, customers are not accepting the system as they had hoped they would and the customer numbers have been in the low tens of thousands and the market has grown more slowly overall than expected.

The service is still available in Poland and in Hungary.