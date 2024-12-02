Deutsche Post to invest in ecommerce

For the 2020-2022 period, the company plans to invest between EUR 8.5 and EUR 9.5 billion in total as it overhauls its IT systems and retrains staff, applying data analytics to help it better plan delivery routes and predict parcel volumes.

The new strategy is based on the assumption that air freight will grow 1-3% a year, ocean freight 2-4% and road freight 3-4%.