Deutsche Bank unveils digital repository for exchanging documents

According to the bank, eVault is a legally compliant solution to move original electronic files from one party to another, while preserving its unique digital ownership.

The bank explains that the eVault platform ensures authentication of the original documents in passing between owners, irrespective of how many duplicate electronic files there may be of the same record. The repository system relies upon digital tamper-proof seals and has an audit trail that ensures compliance and provides detailed reporting.

