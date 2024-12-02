Deutsche Bank: PayPal expected to grow its business

Deutsche Bank emphasised that the company’s checkout system, One Touch, has continued to capture a substantial market share, bidnessetc.com reports. One Touch currently has approximately 22 million users, and the company is expected to reach 2 million merchants by the end of 2016. Recent data by ComScore also revealed that PayPal’s conversion reach 87.5% conversion.

Alliances or partnerships with other networks are also believed to be a win-win situation, with PayPal restricting its headline risk, and networking benefiting from an incremental volume. Such deals would likely include preferential interchange rates to offset the higher transaction expenses, associated with the shift from PayPal’s ACH/bank account toward cards, in the event that a deal is reached.

As far as PayPal’s operations are concerned, UK payment volumes are expected to decrease, but the global digital payment trends and subsequent share gains are likely to help PayPal counter any Brexit side effects.