Desjardins rolls out mobile payments solution for small businesses

Reminiscent of Moneris’ Payd solution, the platform, dubbed Monetico Mobile and Monetico Mobile+, allows merchants to accept credit card payments on the go. The solution consists of a device that doubles as a card reader and keypad and an Android and iOS app that connects to the aforementioned unit using Bluetooth. The app allows a merchant to input payment information and generally manage that aspect of their business.

Each transaction is subject to a flat 2.5% processing fee. The card reader also needs to be leased from Desjardins. The base model, Monetico Mobile, is able to accept Visa and MasterCard, while the more expensive Monetico Mobile+ can also accept American Express and JCB cards.

Furthermore, the Desjardins website states that the plus model is also compatible with Apple Pay, which has yet to make its way to Canada.