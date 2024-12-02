Delta Capita, JJCFinTech join forces to bolster KYC services

Under the arrangement, JJCFinTech has become a JV partner to Delta Capita’s KYC services business – first established through its strategic alliance with Fenergo.

The combined service created by the partnership represents a CLM, robotic data sourcing, Screening, Analytics and Transaction Monitoring solution in one coherent ecosystem. As a result, Delta Capita clients will be able to avoid huge investments and the long lead times involved in forging such a chain for themselves. Delta Capita’s pre-integrated platform and managed service operations will instead allow clients to quickly address the pain points in their KYC and AML processes to improve compliance, digitise the customer journey and optimise their operations and technology.

Delta Capita have been investing in expanding their managed service product offerings in the areas of KYC, Pricing & Risk Valuation and Securities Finance, since their lift out of Credit Suisse’s Structured Products EMEA platform in 2017, which now services several banks under a managed service model.