DECTA teams with Entrust and launches payment card digitisation

Combining DECTA payment processing with the Entrust Digital Card Solution (formerly Antelop), the service is designed as a single point of contact for card-issuing financial institutions and enables payment card digitisation, payment tokenization, and processing of tokenized transactions.

According to the press release, digital payments are an important part of modern commerce. Adapting to this shift in consumer payment habits is significant for banks, credit unions, and fintechs to stay competitive in how they meet the expectations of their customers and partners and open new opportunities. However, DECTA says these institutions occupy a middle ground between card issuance, payment data tokenization, technical transaction processing, and infrastructure administration.

The technology partnership between the two companies provides a solution for banks, credit unions and fintechs to provide cardholders with a digital card experience from a single technology source. The service provides full integration with Mastercard and Visa as well as multiple eWallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, and others). The solution is cloud-based with 99.9% uptime and can be customised to meet client expectations. Features include clearing and reconciliation, fraud and dispute management, and more, backed by a 24/7 customer service centre.

