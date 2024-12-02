DebitWay extends payment processing service to merchants

On March 26, 2015, DebitWay announced a partnership with non-profit medicinal marijuana dispensary, MedPotNow in order to open the doors to providing similar industry eMerchants the payment service processing that the Canadian PSP has been offering its merchant partners for over a decade, benzinga.com reports.

DebitWay provides Direct Debit Transfer (DDT®) payment processing service, amongst other payment methods found in the DebitWay family, according to Director of Business Development & Production Rod Tomita. When reached for comment Rod Tomita was pleased to add that, in addition to DDT®, DebitWay has also tailored their family of online payment options to also incorporate Credit Card Processing (CCP®) to help assuage the medicinal marijuana industry.

Besides, DebitWay now partners with merchants in diverse market verticals; social gaming, replica furniture, digital currency and medicinal marijuana. DebitWay continues to be a Certified Payment Service Providers, as well as a Payment Provider of INTERAC® Online in Canada. DebitWay merchant partners continue to benefit of being able to accept bank payments. Interac and the Interac logo are trade-marks of Interac Inc. The Interac Online Payment service is owned and operated by Acxsys Corporation.