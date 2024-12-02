DBS and Deloitte launch sustainability tool for Singapore SMEs

The Sustainability Accelerator Tool provides industry-specific recommendations, enabling Singaporean companies to better identify and address gaps in their sustainability journeys more effectively. Co-developed as part of DBS‘s role as a SkillsFuture Queen Bee, the tool aims to support SMEs in their transition to greener operations.











Enhancing SME sustainability across Singapore and Asia

Over 2024, the tool is expected to help 1,000 SMEs in Singapore, with plans to expand to other regional markets in 2025. A study by DBS and Bloomberg highlighted that only 37% of SMEs have a clear sustainability roadmap. The Sustainability Accelerator Tool addresses this gap by measuring maturity across four pillars: Governance Framework, Sustainability Strategy, Risks & Opportunities, and Metrics & Targets.

These align with the globally recognized TCFD framework, ensuring transparent and comparable disclosures. The tool offers detailed industry-specific analysis, customised strategic recommendations, and regional adaptability, making it a versatile resource for SMEs across Asia. It also generates a customised Sustainability Readiness Report, providing actionable insights and access to DBS’s ESG Ready Programme, which includes expert guidance from Deloitte.

Officials from DBS stated that The Sustainability Accelerator Tool is a step in their ongoing efforts, where they strive to futureproof SMEs though practical and holistic solutions. Through this, they want to enable businesses to take charge of their sustainability journey, and partner them in their green transition.

In a reply, representatives from Deloitte said the Sustainability Accelerator Tool is unique in its ability to provide SMEs with meaningful and practical guidance. Leveraging Deloitte’s expertise in sustainability transformation, it not only identifies strengths and gaps, but also provides actionable recommendations to enhance sustainability performance.