Dash, AloGateway partner to enable merchants accept Dash payments

Besides, Dash, merchants can also trade using other major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ether, in their AloGateway wallets. Dash is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). It features instant transactions, private transactions and a self-funded, self-governed organizational structure.

The new support for digital assets is made possible through AloGateway and Dash’s partnership with BlockCypher, which specializes in blockchain solutions and blockchain agnostic products.

AloGateway is a large payment processor in Asia, serving a number of industries including travel, hospitality, entertainment, retail, healthcare, and gaming. It offers a payment solution for China Union Pay (CUP), an association for China’s banking card industry operating under the approval of the People’s Bank of China.

It is also a fully Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant Internet Payment Service Provider (iPSP) that can acquire and settle Visa and Mastercard transactions around the world in almost every major traded currency.