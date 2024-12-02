Danske Spil selects SafeCharge to power online payments

Danske Spil has implemented SafeCharge Cashier, a hosted payment page solution optimised for conversion of deposit and withdrawals in a compliant manner. SafeCharge adds Dankort, the Danish debit card, and provides direct connection with Visa and Mastercard.

Danske Spil is the national lottery in Denmark, founded in 1948. It offers lottery and gambling services, through its two subsidiaries Danske Lotteri Spil and Danske Licens Spil, and offers games such as Lotto, Onsdags Lotto, Joker, Eurojackpot, Keno, Quick, Bingo, Dantoto, Poker, Casino, Oddset, Tips, Zezam and the newest bettingbrand Youbet.

