Daimler Financial Services to acquire PayCash Europe

PayCash Europe is an e-payment company which offers solutions for cryptocurrencies. By gaining a foothold in the e-payment business, Daimler AG will be launching its own electronic payment services provider under the Mercedes pay brand name.

PayCash Europe is a financial institution that is regulated by the Luxembourg banking authority with a license for electronic cash. The e-payment company, which was founded in 2012, also offers solutions for cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and e-wallet systems, in addition to mobile payment services.