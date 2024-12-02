CYBG, Mastercard partner for payment solutions

The partnership will provide additional payment and fraud solutions and new upgrades for the customer’s banking experience. All cards issued by CYBG’s three brands Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B will use the Mastercard network exclusively.

CYBG offers retail and business banking, with a full branch, telephone, online and mobile service. Its B brand, a digital banking service, was launched in 2016 and uses a smart app to help customers manage their money. CYBG also set up its own innovation lab, Studio B, earlier in 2017.