CyberInt raises USD 18 mln to expand globally

The company intends to use the funds to drive global expansion, expand its Argos platform, and develop additional next-generation Digital Risk Management, Detection and Response solutions.

CyberInt provides global omnichannel organizations across financial services, retail, ecommerce, and gaming with the Argos platform, which leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and a team of ex-CISO, ex-8200 and white-hat hackers team of cyber experts spread across Israel, New York, London, Singapore, and Manila, to offer multiple detection modules including Targeted Threat Intelligence, Social Media Monitoring, VIP Protection, Brand Protection, Vendor Risk Management, and Email Threat Management.