Cyber Monday is largest online sales day in history

This marks a 16.8% year-over-year increase. In comparison, Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day brought in USD 5.03 billion and USD 2.87 billion in revenue respectively. Top sellers on Cyber Monday included the Nintendo Switch, PJ Masks and Hatchimals & Colleggtibles figurines, Apple AirPods, streaming devices like Google Chromecast and Roku, and Super Mario Odyssey, the video game.

The holiday shopping season so far (November 1 to 27) drove a total of USD 50 billion in online revenue, a 16.8% increase. Adobe predicts this will be the first-ever holiday season to break USD 100 billion in online sales.

Probably one of the most remarkable finds is the surge of mobile shopping, which represented 47.4% of visits (39.9% smartphones, 7.6% tablets) and 33.1% of revenue (24.1% smartphones, 9.0% tablets).

Mobile transactions are closing at a 12% higher rate compared to Cyber Monday 2016. For purchases made on smartphones, Apple iOS led with an average order value (AOV) of USD 123, in comparison to Google Android at USD 110.