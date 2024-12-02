Curve launches "all your cards in one" metal card

Curve Metal offers all the current benefits of Curve. Customers can enjoy fee-free spending abroad and gain 1% cashback from even more premium retailers, such as Harrods, Selfridges, Uber, Amazon, and more. In addition, customers will benefit from a gadget insurance covering existing and new gadgets, worldwide overseas travel insurance that covers cancellation and inconvenience, and Collision Damage Waiver insurance for car hire.

When using the Curve card, customers have the ability to spend with any card everywhere Mastercard is accepted without any currency conversion fee, real-time transaction notifications, double rewards, and the time travel feature that allows users to reallocate transactions to different accounts after the transaction has been completed.

5,000 of the Curve Red cards are available in a one-off run, allocated on a first come first serve basis.