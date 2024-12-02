Currencycloud integrates Klarna, Travelex, Standard Bank

Klarna will continue to offer its payment process to customers and merchant partners. Travelex and Standard Bank are both integrating with Currencycloud’s APIs to launch new digital solutions for their customers. Travelex and Standard Bank have the infrastructure to build digital services on top of their own networks.

Despite this, they’ve chosen to work with Currencycloud to reduce their time to market. The collaboration with these players reflects an industry trend – traditional financial services partnering with fintech players to realise the potential of digital solutions together.

These three new clients also bring the opportunity to work with new end-users and have an impact on their lives through financial services.