Currency Stream, ChangeGroup partner for multi-currency ATM solution

As part of the alliance, Currency Stream’s solution will allow ChangeGroup to eliminate the risk of foreign exchange transactions by hedging the foreign exchange rate at the moment of the transaction. ChangeGroup is now able to offer one of the first Pan European compliant ATM solutions covering 46 EU states, with Pan European multi-currency capabilities.

Currency Stream is a FinTech provider of multi-currency technology to international payment providers. The company’s clients include eNett, Change Group ATMs, WEX Europe, TUI Travel Plc. and EVO Payments.