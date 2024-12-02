CUProdigy, Quatrro Processing Services to provide fraud prevention

By integrating directly into the CUProdigy core, it will be possible for Quatrro to analyse transactions in true real time, thus resulting in fast response times to any potential threat. This tight integration allows Quatrro to instantly alert other participating CUProdigy credit unions, when a threat is identified in one CUProdigy credit union.

Real-time integration will enable Quatrro Processing Services to respond faster, and at the same time, credit unions to be more proactive in their fraud mitigation. This will give CUProdigy credit unions fraud prevention capabilities that rival those of the largest banks.