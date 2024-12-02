Credorax and AltaPay power ecommerce solution, boost Caxton FX`s business

By achieving increased transaction approval ratings of over 90%, UK-based currency services provider, Caxton FX, serves as an example of one of the many customers to benefit from this joint endeavour. Through AltaPay’s agile, global payment processing solutions, combined with Credorax’s technical capabilities and extensive expertise in solving ecommerce complexities, Caxton FX has been able to further optimise their operational processes through this partnership.

Credorax and AltaPay are specifically providing ecommerce solutions for Caxton’s B2C consumer-based prepaid ‘Currency Cards’. Both Caxton and its consumers have profited from this partnership. While consumers are enjoying frictionless top up of their prepaid FX cards, Caxton has been able to increase revenue due to higher approval rates inevitably leading to higher conversion rates.

