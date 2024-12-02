Credit Key closes USD 90 million in growth capital

Credit Key, a B2B payments and financing platform, has closed USD 90 million in new growth capital and partnered with global investment manager Barings.

The funds will be invested in accelerating growth and scaling the company’s product development strategy as B2B ecommerce merchants, marketplaces, and fintechs increasingly look for solutions that support their SME customers shopping online.

Scaling B2B payments

Credit Key enables SMEs to pay for the tools they need to scale through fast and transparent access to net terms and flexible payment options. The platform is directly integrated into merchant ecommerce and sales workflows, removing friction from B2B transactions and offering buyers more control over their finances.

As flexible payment options are key to B2B ecommerce, Barings and Credit Key started their collaboration to offer access to working capital and simple checkout experiences. These features are critical to how businesses operate in today’s landscape. The alliance aims to strengthen both companies’ position in their next growth phase.

Barings is a global asset management company that partners with institutional, insurance, and intermediary clients to support businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm aims to deliver excess returns by using its global scale and features across public and private markets in fixed income, real assets, and capital solutions.

The asset management firm believes that business buying becomes digitalised fast, and flexible payment options are a must in scaling and success. Credit Key is building the infrastructure necessary for this, and Barings expressed positive sentiments regarding its partnership with the company.

The newly acquired capital will be utilised to accelerate product development, scale collaborations with platform providers, and grow merchant partnerships across the US. Credit Key will strengthen its ability to provide financing that helps merchants increase conversion rates and order size, leveraging modern payment options at checkout.