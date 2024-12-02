Crédit Agricole brings out HCE mobile payments in France via Dejamobile

According to Crédit Agricole the service enables customers to pay in-store via the NFC function of their Android smartphone.

More than that, the solution is not limited to EUR 20 (USD 22) allowing customers to spend higher amounts. For smartphones equipped with this feature, the user authentication is performed using the fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the ‘Ma Carte’ app can also be used at checkout for online purchases on websites accepting Paylib.

The HCE function has been built using Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap payments solution.