CredAvenue achieves unicorn status after latest investment

The startup, which counts Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed Venture Partners, TVS Capital, Lightrock, Vivriti Capital, and Indian fintech CRED among its backers, has raised over USD 227 million to date.

Businesses face scores of challenges, including opacity about interest rates and market evaluation when they need to raise debt, according to the company. CredAvenue has built what it says is a technology stack to meet business’ complete debt cycle from disbursal to collections.

It operates platforms for giving term loans and working capital solutions to enterprises, origination platform for banks and non-banking financial institutions to partner for co-lending, and bond platform for helping institutional and retail participants for bond issuance. Additionally, it also offers trade financing and end-to-end securitisation and portfolio buyouts.