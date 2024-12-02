Contactless payments made on more than 180 million London journeys

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled that the payment method - which involves using a contactless credit or debit card - accounts for a fifth (20%) of all pay-as-you-go journeys.

Contactless payments were first launched on the Londons buses in December 2012 but the technology was rolled out on September 16, 2014, to include the Tube, tram, DLR, London Underground, buses, London Overground, TfL Rail, the Emirates Air Line and most National Rail services.

TfL has unveiled that since launching on September 16, 2014: 1 in 7 of all contactless transactions in the UK now takes place on London transport; the busiest day for contactless payment journeys was on Friday September 11, 2015 when over 900,000 journeys were made; over 375,000 contactless journeys are made on Tube and Rail services and 250,000 on London Buses every day; the top five London Underground stations where customers have made contactless payments are Oxford Circus, Kings Cross, London Bridge, Liverpool Street and Canary Wharf.