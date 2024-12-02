Contactless ordering system Leslie launches in the US

On-table ordering startup, Leslie, is bringing its hospitality technology to food service and hospitality companies in the US, 12 weeks after its initial launch. The UK-based company, which offers customers a simplified way to order, tip, and pay, is accessible to end users via a QR code with no app download required. Delivering a seamless user experience and checkout process, Leslie enables these services via a customers’ smartphone instantly.

Company officials state that driven by the ongoing pandemic, the demand for QR code-powered, contactless payments has skyrocketed. They also believe that the market for scan-and-pay technology is in infancy stages and this will rapidly grow in 2022 and beyond.