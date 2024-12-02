Consumers choose mobile over desktop for online purchases

Mobile’s shares in the global payments market have been growing steadily year by year, climbing from 34% in January 2016, to 43% in January 2017. Now, at the end of 2017, it seems that for the first time, 52% of all global ecommerce purchases are made via mobile.

The iPhone is quickly becoming the most popular device, followed closely by Android as the leading mobile devices for online purchases.

Adyen’s research also found that when it comes to more expensive purchases, tablets outperform smartphones as the go to device. This may be due to their larger size, which enables closer scrutiny of a high-value item. The average purchase price on an iPad is 69% higher than items purchased on the iPhone.

The findings confirm that mobile is on its way to become the preferred medium for online shopping. Merchants need to realize the importance of this trend and prepare their websites for incoming mobile traffic, which will spike during the holiday shopping season.